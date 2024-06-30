0
Sunday 30 June 2024 - 03:51

Belarus Deploys Additional Air Defense Systems on Ukrainian Border

Story Code : 1144706
"The system of visual observation posts has been expanded with the sole purpose of providing information to the firing units of the anti-aircraft missile and air defense forces of the operational commands on combat duty.

To this end, air defense forces and means have been additionally deployed to designated areas to cover the southern borders and critical facilities of the Republic of Belarus," Severinchik said, Sputnik reported.

Despite having issues with air defense in several other directions, Ukrainian forces are gathering air defense systems in its northern region of Zhytomyr, which borders Belarus, the official added.
