Israeli Bombing Kills Two near Rafah Mosque

Islam Times - The latest wave of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza's Rafah has killed at least two individuals in the vicinity of al-Istiqama Mosque in al-Jeneina neighborhood, as reported by an Al Jazeera correspondent.

A number of individuals were also injured when Israeli forces opened fire near al-Alam roundabout, west of Rafah.Overnight, six people, including four children, were killed and at least 15 others were wounded in Israeli military strikes on residential homes in Gaza City. The Palestinian news agency Wafa confirmed casualties in an attack on Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.Local media sources have stated that five bodies were recovered following the Israeli military's withdrawal from the Shakush area on the northwestern outskirts of Rafah.Israeli tanks and vehicles had surrounded the Shakush area on Friday but have since withdrawn towards the Saudi neighborhood, local reports said.The Israeli army has indicated that its operations are ongoing in Shujayea, involving combat both above and below ground.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric reported that Israeli ground offensives in Gaza City's Shujayea neighborhood led to the displacement of at least 60,000 residents. Additionally, military actions in southern Gaza's al-Mawasi area resulted in the displacement of 5,000 people and numerous casualties.Al-Mawasi, classified as a safe zone by Israeli forces, unexpectedly came under attack despite being chosen by displaced Palestinians seeking safety.Witnesses described chaotic scenes as displaced Palestinians, unsure of where to seek refuge, faced intense Israeli shelling and gunfire at their tents. At least 11 Palestinians have been reported killed in the past day, with medical teams facing challenges due to the lack of nearby hospitals in Rafah.Following their withdrawal to western parts of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered five bodies from the al-Shakoush area. However, displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi continue to struggle to find safe havens amidst ongoing Israeli airstrikes, gunfire, and artillery shelling.Meanwhile, Palestinian fighters launched approximately 24 attacks on Israeli forces advancing into Gaza City's Shujayea neighborhood, according to reports from US-based defense think tanks.Comparisons were drawn to previous conflicts, such as the Israeli ground invasion of Jabalia in May, which saw 33 attacks on Israeli forces within the first 24 hours.The joint ISW/CTP report highlighted ongoing Palestinian resistance in southern Gaza, including rocket and mortar attacks by Al-Qassam and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Rafah against Israeli troops in the city, and a sniper killing a soldier in the city’s east.Since October 7, casualties from Israel's operations in Gaza have risen to at least 37,834 deaths and 86,858 injuries, underscoring the intensifying humanitarian crisis in the region.