Sunday 30 June 2024 - 04:30

Resistance Front Responds to Every Aggression: IRGC Chief

Addressing a congress in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad, Major General Hossein Salami gave an assurance that Palestine will continue to confront the Israeli regime vigorously as all the countries of the resistance axis have stood firmly.

He said it has become clear how Muslims will decide their fate from now on, adding, “The resistance front responds to every single act of aggression.”

The resistance front is destined for victory, the general stated, adding, “Palestine goes on, Lebanon shines, Yemen is standing, Afghanistan has humiliated the enemies, and Syria has driven the ill-wishers of Islam away.”

General Salami also highlighted the growing international support for Gaza, pointed to the pro-Palestinian rallies in the US and European states, and noted that Palestine has conquered the hearts of all people in the world.

In remarks on June 3, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the Zionist regime miscalculated and misinterpreted the capabilities of the formidable resistance front, saying, “Today, a great front exists in our region called the ‘resistance front’. This front has many capabilities. The Zionist regime didn’t understand this reality correctly.”

The Leader also praised the Palestinian people for remaining steadfast and resistant. “Despite all the problems and hardships, the Palestinian nation has not rejected or turned away from the resistance. They defend the resistance due to the blessing of their faith in Islam and belief in the verses of the Quran. This is very important.”

At least 37,834 people have been killed and 86,858 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.
