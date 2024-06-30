0
Sunday 30 June 2024 - 04:31

Iran Warns ‘Obliterating War’ If Israel Attacks Lebanon

Iran Warns ‘Obliterating War’ If Israel Attacks Lebanon
"Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue. All options, including the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," the Iranian mission to the UN said on X, TASS reported.

In mid-June, the Israeli military approved an operational plan for an offensive in Lebanon. 

Israel conducted about 83 percent of these attacks, totaling 6,142 incidents, killing at least 543 people in Lebanon.

Hezbollah and other armed groups were responsible for 1,258 attacks that killed at least 21 Israelis.

Tensions between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah seem to be escalating as Israel’s war on Gaza nears nine months.

Since October 7, when Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian people, Israel has attacked it nearly four times as much, with more than 6,000 attacks along the 120km (75-mile) border.
