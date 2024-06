Islam Times - 5 killed in the Ukrainian Helicopter attack on Kursk Region.

Five people were killed, including two small children, and two seriously injured as a result of a night attack by a Ukrainian helicopter on an apartment building in the village of Gorodishche in the Russian Kursk region, the acting head of the region, Alexei Smirnov, said, Sputnik reported.According to him, the victims are in the hospital, they are receiving medical care.