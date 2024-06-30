0
Sunday 30 June 2024 - 04:39

US Proposes New Language to Bridge Gap in Gaza War

Story Code : 1144725
US Proposes New Language to Bridge Gap in Gaza War
US news site Axios, citing unnamed sources, reports that the amended text, which Washington is working on as part of joint mediation efforts with Qatar and Egypt, concerns the subject of negotiations held after the deal takes effect that will determine the conditions for the second phase of the agreement.

Hamas, in line with the original ceasefire deal announced by US President Joe Biden in May, want the negotiations to focus on how many and which Palestinian prisoners will be released in return for all living male Israeli ones in Gaza.

Israel, on the other hand, wants to focus on the “de-militarisation” of Gaza, which at this point is considered to mean the maintenance of its ability to wage war on the enclave.

The details of the changes made by the US to the text of the deal are not yet known, but the Biden administration is still pushing the three-phase deal that would lead to the release of the remaining 120 captives being held by Hamas and to “sustainable calm” in Gaza, according to Axios.

Although the US continues to blame Hamas for the lack of any progress on a ceasefire deal, Israel’s continued rejection of accepting a permanent ceasefire is seen as being the main obstacle to an agreement.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again rejected the proposal and told Channel 14 that he is only interested in a “partial deal” with Hamas that will free “some of the hostages” held in Gaza and allow Israel to continue it devastating war on the Palestinian territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
30 June 2024
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
30 June 2024
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
29 June 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
29 June 2024
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
29 June 2024
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
29 June 2024
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
29 June 2024