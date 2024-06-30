0
Sunday 30 June 2024 - 09:21

Gaza Suffers as Israeli Airstrikes Kill 40 Palestinians

Story Code : 1144761
Gaza Suffers as Israeli Airstrikes Kill 40 Palestinians
In the southwest, tanks targeted displaced civilians in designated safe zones. Additionally, ground operations in the al-Mawasi neighborhood resulted in widespread destruction and casualties.

Israeli forces continued targeting residential neighborhoods and attacking civilians, stating they are pursuing remaining battalions of Palestinian fighters.

Families in these areas endured intense bombing campaigns, with dozens of Palestinians killed.

In retaliation, Palestinian resistance groups reported trapping and ambushing Israeli troops with explosive devices and anti-tank missiles.

Al Jazeera Arabic reported an Israeli air raid on the Daraj neighborhood in northern Gaza City and artillery attacks on southern Rafah.

Earlier in the night, there were two Israeli air attacks on the southern city of Khan Younis.

The number of casualties was not immediately clear.

The Israeli military plans to continue operating in Gaza as long as “no other international entity is found” to administer the Strip, a process expected to take “many months,” according to Israel’s Kann broadcaster.

The news outlet cited an unnamed military source in its report.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly promised to continue the Gaza war until Hamas is defeated and removed from power, but his government has yet to achieve any goals in Gaza, other than killing at least 37,834 people and injuring 86,858 others in a genocidal war since October 7.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reported receiving accounts of “widespread massacres” by Israeli forces in the Shujayea and Jdaida neighborhoods in Gaza City.

“Our field team is receiving reports of dozens, possibly hundreds, of victims being executed on the spot or having their shelters bombed,” wrote Ramy Abdul, the chairman of the Geneva-based group, in a post on X.

Earlier, the UN reported that at least 60,000 people had been displaced from Shujayea as the Israeli military announced intensified operations there.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
30 June 2024
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
30 June 2024
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
29 June 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
29 June 2024
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
29 June 2024
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
29 June 2024
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
29 June 2024