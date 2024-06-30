Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Homes During Overnight Raids in West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli forces fired tear gas at homes during overnight raids near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, arresting six Palestinians, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

Israeli forces also fired tear gas and stun grenades during a raid on the old town area of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, according to the Wafa news agency.Israeli soldiers arrested four Palestinians in Yatta city, south of Hebron. Two others were arrested in al-Ein camp in Nablus.Israel has arrested at least 9,430 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October, holding many of them indefinitely in “administrative detention,” an emergency measure Israeli authorities inherited from the colonial British Mandate for Palestine.