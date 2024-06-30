0
Sunday 30 June 2024 - 09:21

Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Homes During Overnight Raids in West Bank

Story Code : 1144762
Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Homes During Overnight Raids in West Bank
Israeli forces also fired tear gas and stun grenades during a raid on the old town area of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, according to the Wafa news agency.

Israeli soldiers arrested four Palestinians in Yatta city, south of Hebron. Two others were arrested in al-Ein camp in Nablus.

Israel has arrested at least 9,430 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October, holding many of them indefinitely in “administrative detention,” an emergency measure Israeli authorities inherited from the colonial British Mandate for Palestine.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
30 June 2024
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
30 June 2024
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
29 June 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
29 June 2024
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
29 June 2024
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
29 June 2024
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
29 June 2024