0
Sunday 30 June 2024 - 09:25

US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan

Story Code : 1144766
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
Osama Hamdan, who represents the movement in Lebanon, made the remarks at a news conference on Saturday.

"What is quoted by the American administration is to put pressure on the [Hamas] movement, to accept the Israeli [truce] proposal without modification; it's a way to beautify the image of this ugly administration,” he said.

Hamdan concluded his remarks by saying, "Once again, Hamas is ready to deal positively with any proposal that secures a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and a serious swap deal."

The Israeli regime has been waging a genocidal war against Gaza since October 7 backed by the US, which provides Tel Aviv with unfaltering military and political support.

The war that began following a surprise retaliatory operation by Gaza’s Resistance groups against the occupied territories, has so far claimed the lives of nearly 38,000 Palestinians, most of them women, children, and adolescents.

Hamas says any proper truce deal has to end the war, bring about complete withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the coastal sliver, and involve a genuine captive/prisoner exchange deal.

The regime, however, says it will accept only temporary pauses in fighting until Hamas is “eradicated.”

The movement has, however, pledged to defend Gaza with its resources, and has asserted that it is impossible to eliminate it from the Palestinian territory’s rule.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
30 June 2024
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
30 June 2024
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
29 June 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Launch Joint Attacks on Ships Linked to Israel
29 June 2024
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
NYT: Biden’s Performance Disastrous, He Must Quit
29 June 2024
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
Iran, Russia FMs Discuss “Israeli” Threats against Lebanon
29 June 2024
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
Red Arrow Missile: Qassam’s Latest Weapon Against Zionist Occupiers
29 June 2024