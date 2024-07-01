0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 02:14

One Dead, Five Injured in Shooting at Wedding in France

Story Code : 1144867
One Dead, Five Injured in Shooting at Wedding in France
One young man was killed and five other victims were injured, some of them critically, DPA reported.

A pregnant woman was slightly injured and suffered from shock, the local newspaper Le Republican Lorrain reported.

When the emergency services arrived, the shooters had already fled.

Around 100 people were celebrating in a banquet hall in the town of Thionville in the region of Lorraine near the German and Luxembourg borders when three masked attackers opened fire with two assault rifles and a shotgun, the France Info report said.

The shooters arrived in an off-road vehicle at around 1 am on Sunday (2300 GMT Saturday) and initially shot at three people outside the ballroom, where members of the Turkish community were celebrating a wedding, it said.

They then reportedly fired at two people at the entrance and fled in their vehicle.

On Sunday morning, forensic experts from the criminal police were still securing evidence at the crime scene, according to media reports.

The motive for the attack was initially unclear.
Comment


Featured Stories
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
1 July 2024
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
1 July 2024
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
1 July 2024
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
30 June 2024
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
30 June 2024
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
30 June 2024
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
29 June 2024