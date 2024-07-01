0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 02:20

Far Right Groups Lead in First Round of French Elections

Story Code : 1144870
Far Right Groups Lead in First Round of French Elections
National Rally, the far-right party led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, has surged to first place in the first round of legislative elections, according to a projection produced by Ipsos Talan today (30 June) after polls closed, Euronews reported.

The National Rally may have gained 34% of votes cast, according to the poll, a slight decrease on opinion polls last week which put the party and its allies at 36%.

If confirmed, that would represent a significant surge for Le Pen’s party, formerly called the National Front, as support for centrist President Emmanuel Macron falls.

But it might not be enough to secure a majority in France's lower legislative chamber, with Ipsos projecting that Le Pen and her allies from the Republicans party may get 230 to 280 seats, just short of an absolute majority of 289.

Macron’s Ensemble coalition reached 20.3% of the vote, the poll suggests – down on where he was at the equivalent stage of 2022 legislative elections, but an improvement on recent EU elections, where he gained just 14.6%.

Left-wing parties including the New Popular Front, an alliance formed after elections were called from the Socialist Party, Greens, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s France Unbowed – reached 28.1% of the vote, the projection said.

According to those results, Macron could end up with just 70-100 seats, while the New Popular Front would have 125-165, in a left-wing bloc dominated by Mélenchon's party, Ipsos said.

It looks like a bad night for right-wing firebrand Eric Zemmour, whose Reconquest party has sunk to under 1% – votes that have likely gone to his rival Le Pen, as the far-right vote consolidates. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
1 July 2024
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
1 July 2024
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
1 July 2024
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
30 June 2024
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
30 June 2024
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
30 June 2024
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
29 June 2024