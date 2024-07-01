0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 02:22

Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent

Story Code : 1144871
Syrian news sources reported that a meeting will soon be held between Syrian and Turkish officials hosted by Iraq.

The Syrian newspaper "Al-Watan" wrote in this regard that, "There are serious decisions for the Syrian and Turkish sides to return to the negotiating table."

Al-Watan added, "This meeting will be the beginning of a long process of negotiations that may lead to political and on-the-ground agreements."

According to the Watan report, "The Turkish side has asked Moscow and Baghdad to sit at the bilateral negotiating table with the Syrian side without the presence of any third party and away from the media to discuss the restoration of relations between the two countries."
