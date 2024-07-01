0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 02:26

Two Dead, One Missing after Swiss Landslide, Police Say

Story Code : 1144873
Two Dead, One Missing after Swiss Landslide, Police Say
Police in the Italian-speaking Alpine canton said in a statement that the landslide had occurred on higher ground in the remote Maggia valley early on Sunday.

A bridge downstream of the disaster area was submerged by water, complicating rescue efforts, they added.

Two bodies recovered in the Fontana area of the valley were currently being identified.

Authorities have evacuated campsites along the Maggia river, while telecommunications and power supplies have also been disrupted, the police statement said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
1 July 2024
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
1 July 2024
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
1 July 2024
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
30 June 2024
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
30 June 2024
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
30 June 2024
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
29 June 2024