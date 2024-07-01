0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 02:30

Blast in Turkey's Izmir Kills 4, Injures over 20

Story Code : 1144875
Blast in Turkey
An explosion occurred at a restaurant in Izmir's Torbalı district in the Ayrancılar neighborhood, claiming the lives of four people and injuring over 20 others, according to initial reports, Daily Sabah said.

Emergency services, including health, firefighting and police teams, swiftly responded to the scene after nearby residents alerted authorities. The fire, suspected to have been triggered by a natural gas explosion, was quickly brought under control by firefighters.

Medical teams at the site confirmed the tragic deaths of three individuals, while more than 20 were reported injured in the blast. Despite immediate medical attention, one of the hospitalized victims succumbed to their injuries.

Police cordoned off the area around the restaurant as a precautionary measure following the explosion. Nearby buildings also suffered damage as a result of the incident.
Comment


Featured Stories
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
1 July 2024
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
1 July 2024
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
1 July 2024
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
30 June 2024
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
30 June 2024
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
30 June 2024
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
29 June 2024