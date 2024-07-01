Islam Times - A huge explosion in Turkish city of Izmir has killed at least 4 people and wounded over 20 people on Sunday.

An explosion occurred at a restaurant in Izmir's Torbalı district in the Ayrancılar neighborhood, claiming the lives of four people and injuring over 20 others, according to initial reports, Daily Sabah said.Emergency services, including health, firefighting and police teams, swiftly responded to the scene after nearby residents alerted authorities. The fire, suspected to have been triggered by a natural gas explosion, was quickly brought under control by firefighters.Medical teams at the site confirmed the tragic deaths of three individuals, while more than 20 were reported injured in the blast. Despite immediate medical attention, one of the hospitalized victims succumbed to their injuries.Police cordoned off the area around the restaurant as a precautionary measure following the explosion. Nearby buildings also suffered damage as a result of the incident.