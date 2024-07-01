0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 02:31

Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden

Story Code : 1144876
A new poll has found Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice to replace President Joe Biden should he abandon his reelection campaign, News Week reported.

Biden's recent shaky debate performance has led some Democrats to consider whether he should be replaced on the ballot before November.

The Biden campaign has said the president is not dropping out. If he did, Harris, his vice president and running mate, would most likely join other top Democrats looking to replace him at the top of the ticket.

A Date for Progress flash poll, conducted on Friday, found Harris was the most popular choice to replace Biden. The poll surveyed 1,011 U.S. likely voters, including 387 Democratic likely voters, and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Asked who should be picked if the Democratic Party holds a convention among party members to choose a replacement for Biden, 39 percent of Democrat respondents chose Harris.

The Biden campaign has been contacted for comment. Seth Schuster, a Biden campaign spokesman, previously told Newsweek: "Joe Biden is not dropping out."
