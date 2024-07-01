Dep. Interior Min.: Iran Detained Terrorist Elements During Recent Elections

Islam Times - Iranian security forces detained terrorists who had plotted to undermine the security of the country by carrying out terrorist acts while the elections were underway on Friday.

"Before the start of the elections, a number of terrorist operatives who had been sent into the country and were preparing for terrorist operations faced a total failure by the intelligence forces," a statement by Majid Mirahmadi, deputy interior minister for security and law enforcement affairs said."Among their actions were their calls to go to 1,000 squares under the name of a candidate's supporters, which was supposed to took place without the knowledge of the candidates to celebrate their victory, which failed due to the lack of people's support," Mirahmadi added.