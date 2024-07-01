0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 02:47

Advisor to Leader: Iraq Should Use Iran's 50 Years of Atomic Energy Experience

Story Code : 1144879
Advisor to Leader: Iraq Should Use Iran
Major General Safavi made the remarks at a ceremony at the Tehran-based Imam Hossein Comprehensive University attended also by Naeem Al-Abudi, the Minister of Higher Education of Iraq, where he also said that, "The two countries of Iraq and Iran are geopolitical, geostrategic, geo-economic and geo-cultural complementaries to each other."

"Currently, more than 80,000 Iraqi students are studying in Iranian universities," he said, adding that, "Iran and Iraq have a strategy to support the people of Gaza."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has high knowledge in various sciences, including humanities, technology, economics, and defense, and we are ready to provide Iraq with our knowledge and experience in those sciences," he added.

"I am happy about the steps you are taking now to develop the knowledge of nuclear energy and I suggest that you use the 50 years of experience of atomic energy and our students," the advisor to Iran's Leader elsewhere said.
