0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 02:48

7 Killed, 14 Injured in Bus Accident in Pakistan's Karachi

Story Code : 1144880
7 Killed, 14 Injured in Bus Accident in Pakistan
Personnel from the Edhi rescue service told Xinhua that a speedy bus carrying 41 passengers overturned after hitting the roadside pavement near the New Ada area in the Maripur suburb region of Karachi.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Trauma Center of the Civil Hospital in the city.

The rescuer added that the death toll might rise as several of the wounded persons were in critical condition.

The deceased included four children, two women, and a man who belonged to the same family from the Bhangoria Goth area and were going to the coastal areas for a picnic.

Governor of the southern Sindh province Kamran Tessori expressed condolences for the deceased and directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
1 July 2024
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
1 July 2024
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
1 July 2024
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
30 June 2024
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
Spain To Join South Africa’s Complaint against “Israel”
30 June 2024
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
Over 27K US-Made Missiles, Bombs Unleashed on Gaza Residents
30 June 2024
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
66% of “Israelis” Don’t Want Netanyahu in next Elections
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Great Victory is Coming
29 June 2024