Islam Times - At least seven people were killed and 14 others injured on Sunday after a passenger bus overturned in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, a rescue official said.

Personnel from the Edhi rescue service told Xinhua that a speedy bus carrying 41 passengers overturned after hitting the roadside pavement near the New Ada area in the Maripur suburb region of Karachi.Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Trauma Center of the Civil Hospital in the city.The rescuer added that the death toll might rise as several of the wounded persons were in critical condition.The deceased included four children, two women, and a man who belonged to the same family from the Bhangoria Goth area and were going to the coastal areas for a picnic.Governor of the southern Sindh province Kamran Tessori expressed condolences for the deceased and directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.