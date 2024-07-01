0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 02:50

Yemen Will Soon Unveil New Military Boat: Yahya Saree

According to Yemen's Al-Masirah news network, Saree made the announcement on Saturday night.

He provided no details about the military boat and the timing of its unveiling, but said that the army’s war media will release images of the vessel at noon on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, the boat is the same vessel the Yemeni army used nearly a week ago to attack the Transworld Navigator ship in the Red Sea. He said images of that attack will be released as well.

Since mid-November, Yemen has been attacking Israeli ships or any vessels heading to ports of occupied Palestine in a show of support for the Palestinian people in war-ravaged Gaza. Yemen has said that its attacks will continue until the Israeli regime stops its war on Gaza and lifts its blockade of the territory.
