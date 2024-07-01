0
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing

According to Iran Press, citing the Al-Watan newspaper, the Zionist media today (Sunday) revealed details of the occupying regime's plan to relocate the Rafah border crossing about 2 months after its occupation.

Channel 12 of the Zionist regime reported that the Israeli Regime is looking to move the Rafah crossing to the closest place to Karam Abu Salem.

According to the report, the new crossing will be built in a modern way, so that it will be possible to control every passage through the Gaza Strip.

According to Iran Press, after occupying the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday, May 7, and stopping the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip, the occupying regime plans to continue the war of genocide, famine and siege of Palestinians in Gaza.

By occupying the Rafah crossing, the Zionist army closed the main land crossing in the Gaza Strip through which the aid entered this strip. An action that carries the risk of aggravating the humanitarian disaster, especially due to the lack of food and fuel.
