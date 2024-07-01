Islam Times - Nigerian authorities announced on Saturday night that some women suicide attackers killed at least 18 people in northeastern Nigeria.

Four female suicide bombers suspected to be members of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Gwoza and Pulka towns of Gwoza Local Government Area, have killed at least 16 soldiers, and injured many people after detonating explosives at different spots on Saturday.Barkindo Saidu, director general of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said suspected suicide bombers separately attacked a wedding, funeral, and hospital, killing and injuring several people in the town of Gwoza.At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured after a series of attacks by suspected female suicide bombers in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state on Saturday, the head of the local state emergency management agency said.Saidu said 18 deaths had been confirmed, a toll that included children, adults, and pregnant women.No group has so far claimed responsibility for these attacks. Since 15 years ago, Nigeria has become a stronghold of extremist groups, including the West African branch of ISIS Boko Haram, that have killed people and displaced others.ISIS is a terrorist group the former American Secretary of State Hillary Clinton admitted in her 2016 presidential election campaign that the US created.