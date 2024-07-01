How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?

Islam Times - American authorities stated that since the start of the Gaza conflict, Washington has delivered $6.5 billion in security aid to the occupying government.

Reuters, quoting two American officials, reported that since October 7th, Washington has delivered at least 14,000 Mark 84 bombs weighing 500 pounds each, and 3,000 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles to the Israeli government.The data on weapons shipments suggest that there has been no significant decrease in America's military assistance to Israel.Tom Karako, a weapons expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, remarked: "This inventory clearly illustrates a substantial level of Washington's backing for Israel."The US Department of Defense recently disclosed that since the commencement of Operation "Al-Aqsa Storm" on October 7th, the United States has also dispatched more than 50,000 155mm M795 artillery shells to Israel, which are large projectiles used in Howitzer artillery systems.Moreover, the Pentagon has supplied 30,000 M4 detonators for Howitzers and numerous tank rounds and bullets to the Israeli government.According to US laws, the administration of President Joe Biden is not required to notify Congress of additional military aid unless it exceeds specific thresholds. Nevertheless, American media have reported on the sale of various military equipment to Israel, including guidance kits designed to convert conventional bombs into precision-guided munitions.