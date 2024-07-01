0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 03:01

America Sent its Naval Fleet to the Coastal Areas of the Middle East

Hebrew sources have disclosed that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has sent warships to the region's shores to evacuate American citizens.

Israeli "Kan" TV reported that the United States has mobilized its fleet in the region, sending a warship to "Israel" and Lebanon to evacuate Americans in case of escalating military tensions between the two sides. The US is also coordinating with close allies.

In addition to the "Wasp" ship, US overseas Marines, trained for civilian evacuations from dangerous areas, have been deployed to the Middle East.

The newspaper "Politico," citing intelligence sources, previously reported that if efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement between Tel Aviv and Hamas in the Gaza Strip fail, a full-scale confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah is likely.

The Hebrew-language "Channel 14" TV network reported on Thursday that additional military forces have been deployed along the borders of northern occupied Palestine.

On Thursday, "Tomer Bar," the air force commander of the regime, claimed: "Hamas in Gaza will soon be neutralized, and the army is prepared to face Hezbollah in the north."

Following the assassination of one of its commanders by the Zionist regime in a bombing in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah launched 40 rockets toward northern occupied Palestine on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of residents from northern occupied territories near the southern Lebanon border have been evacuated. This evacuation follows the onset of the genocidal war in Gaza and Hezbollah's announcement of military support for the Palestinian people and resistance. These residents have been relocated to other parts of occupied Palestine.
