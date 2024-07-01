0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 08:50

Iran Warns “Israel” of Unparallel Resistance Power: Hezbollah Fully Ready

Story Code : 1144947
Iran Warns “Israel” of Unparallel Resistance Power: Hezbollah Fully Ready
Bagheri Kani issued the warning in a phone conversation with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan on Monday amid “Israel’s” threats to launch attacks on the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

“They [‘Israel’] should know that any new mistake they make in Lebanon will create new conditions at the regional level to the detriment of the Zionists, who will not be able to make up for their strategic defeat by [committing] murder and crime,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

He added that “Israel’s” war threats against Lebanon are in line with the continuation of the entity’s crimes against the people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and show its barbaric nature.

Bagheri Kani hailed the unique power of the Lebanese resistance which is fully prepared to deal with the “Israeli” entity’s threats, warning that any act of aggression will be costly for the occupiers.

He noted that “Israel” is not able to restore the situation that existed before it launched the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

This comes as Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations says all options, including full involvement of resistance groups in West Asia, are on the table in case “Israel” decides to launch a war on Lebanon.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
1 July 2024
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
1 July 2024
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
1 July 2024
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
1 July 2024
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
1 July 2024
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
1 July 2024
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
1 July 2024
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
30 June 2024
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024