0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 09:00

Hungary Becomes Chair of European Council amid Sharp Disagreements with EU

Story Code : 1144954
Hungary Becomes Chair of European Council amid Sharp Disagreements with EU
On July 1, it will succeed Belgium, and, in late December, it will hand over the presidency to Poland, TASS reported.

The complicated relations between Budapest and Brussels are even reflected in the presidency’s motto: "Let’s make Europe great again!," which resembles the campaign slogan of US ex-president Donald Trump, who enjoys no support from the EU leadership, but who is openly supported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

While announcing the agenda of the Hungarian presidency, Orban said that putting a prompt end to the conflict in Ukraine is its most important point. "We advocate the end of the war," the Prime Minister said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine still "casts a shadow on all events in the EU."

Such words contradict that claims made by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who talks not about ending the conflict, but about achievement of victory for Ukraine at any cost.

The expansion of the EU is another important point of the agenda. There are five official membership candidates in the Western Balkans: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro. Hungary believes that their accession will "provide new energy and a new impetus," which the EU needs so much today.

Meanwhile, Hungary believes that the expansion process does not tolerate double standards, and politicization must be avoided in this issue. Therefore, Ukraine, which enjoys the support of the EU in regards to the accession process, must meet the same criteria as all other candidates.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
1 July 2024
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
1 July 2024
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
1 July 2024
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
1 July 2024
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
1 July 2024
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
1 July 2024
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
1 July 2024
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
30 June 2024
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
UN: Israeli Settlements Flagrant Violation of Int. Law, UN Res.
30 June 2024
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
North Korea Blames US for Creating ‘NATO of Asian Version’
30 June 2024
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
UN, EU Condemn Israeli Decision to Legalize West Bank Settlements
30 June 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Front Relying on Iran and its Brave Leader
30 June 2024