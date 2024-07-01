0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 09:02

In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 15 Times

Story Code : 1144957
In Past Day; US-led Coalition’s Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace 15 Times
"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.

"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of Rafale fighter jets, three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers, as well as an MS-12W electronic reconnaissance plane violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 15 times during the day," TASS quoted him as saying.

Apart from that, in his words, Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, and al-Hasakah governorates. According to Popov, two shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops by terrorists were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

He also said that two Syrian soldiers were wounded as a result of shelling attacks on positions of government troops in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.
