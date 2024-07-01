0
Monday 1 July 2024 - 09:04

Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality

In a Sunday statement, the Palestinian Resistance movement said the remarks made by “the Nazi Itamar Ben-Gvir … reflect a heinous criminal mentality based on bloodshed.”

The Islamic Jihad added that the extremist Israeli minister’s call was in line with his previous policies against Palestinian inmates, including depriving them of food, water, and medicine, and practicing the most brutal forms of systematic torture against them.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad noted that Ben-Gvir’s policies are a source of “disgrace for all those who deal with, support, and remain silent in the face of the crimes of the Zionist entity” against Palestinians.

“Our Palestinian people will face these criminal policies and the endangerment of our prisoners' lives with all strength, steadfastness, and commitment to resistance,” the movement said.

It concluded by adding, “The Resistance forces will not abandon our brave prisoners in the hands of murderers and criminals.”

The Islamic Jihad’s statement came after Ben-Gvir was seen in a video statement as saying that Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails must be killed with a “shot to the head.”

He also urged the regime’s lawmakers to pass a bill that will make way for the execution of Palestinian prisoners.
