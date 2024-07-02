“Israel” into A Series of Accusations over the release of Shifa Hospital Director!

Islam Times - “Israeli” government ministers as well as other officials were outraged to learn Monday that 54 Palestinian detainees and the director of Shifa Hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya were released from “Israeli” custody.

Abu Salmiya stated in public statements that Gazan detainees are treated harshly in “Israel” and called for the release all Palestinian prisoners.Upon his release, Abu Salmiya revealed that detainees in “Israel” suffer harsh conditions including hunger and thirst.“The enemy is committing crimes against medical staff. Hundreds of doctors, nurses and technicians are imprisoned,” he added.Abu Salmiya encouraged the resistance and called for the release of all detainees from “Israeli” prisons, calling on human rights organizations worldwide to visit the detainees and see their tragic conditions.“The detainees have lost weight, at least 25 kilograms. Everyone is suffering,” he said.He further promised to return to work and rebuild Shifa Hospital.Meanwhile, “Israel’s” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office responded to the release Shifa Hospital Director Muhammad Abu Salmiya, stating that “the decision to release the ‘prisoners’ follows discussions at the ‘High Court’ in a petition against their detention in the ‘Sde Teiman’ detention facility. The identity of the released prisoners is determined independently by the security officials according to their professional considerations. The prime minister has ordered an immediate inquiry into the issue.”“Yoav Gallant, can we get an explanation as to why this man whose hospital was a shelter for terrorists and where our hostages were killed was released?" asked so-called “Diaspora Affairs| Minister Amichai Chikli.“What?! It is inconceivable to make such a move without government approval! If you requested our consent on a hostage deal, it is beyond imagination to release terrorists without getting something back. I demand to stop this and convene the government,” said Minister Minister of so-called “National Missions” Orit Strok. “Seriously asking, on whose authority?”For his part, the so-called “National Security Minister| Itamar Ben-Gvir added: “It's time to fire the Shin Bet director. He does whatever he wants, and Gallant is with him all the way. He doesn't give a damn about the government. He makes his independent policy, does what he wants, and has become the ‘terrorists'’ welfare officer. They're suffering, they're not doing well, but is he supposed to take care of their conditions?"Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi wrote: “‘Israel’ needs a new security leadership. A leadership that is committed to the spirit and courage of the soldiers as much as the prime minister, and preferably sooner than later.”Opposition leader Yair Lapid joined the chorus of voices criticizing the government by saying: “The news this morning and the chaos in the government regarding the release of the director of Shifa Hospital is a direct continuation of the recklessness and dysfunction of the ‘Israeli’ government which is causing damage to the security of ‘Israel’,” Lapid said. “The ‘defense’ minister ‘did not know,’ the ‘national’ security minister ‘was not involved,’ — [there is] an exchange of accusations. Everything is leaked. This is what moral and functional disintegration looks like,” he said.