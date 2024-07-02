Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing

Islam Times - An El Al flight from Warsaw to Tel Aviv was denied refueling by workers at Turkey's Antalya airport after an emergency landing, according to the airline.

Israel's carrier El Al stated that its flight LY5102 was not allowed to refuel at Antalya airport in Turkey following an emergency landing.Workers at the airport refused to refuel the plane before it could take off for Israel, El Al said in a statement.After the incident, the plane departed for Rhodes in Greece, where "it will refuel before taking off to Israel," the airline said.Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed the plane was permitted to make an emergency landing for medical reasons."Fuel was to be provided to the plane due to humanitarian considerations, but as the relevant procedure was about to be completed, the captain decided to leave of his own accord," a Turkish diplomatic source told AFP.The genocidal war in Gaza has significantly strained relations between Turkey and the Israeli regime, leading to the cancellation of all direct flights to and from the occupied territories since October 7.