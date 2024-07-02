Over Half Million Women in Gaza Face Food Insecurity: UNRWA

Islam Times - More than 557,000 women in Gaza are suffering from severe food insecurity, according to a recent statement by UN Women shared by UNRWA on social media.

At least 557,000 women in Gaza are experiencing extreme food insecurity, UN Women reported in a post on X, according to UNRWA."Constantly menaced by looming famine, Palestinian mothers struggle to feed their children and themselves. The difficulties they face every day are immense and growing," the post reads.The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has urged the opening of all crossings into Gaza to facilitate the delivery of aid."The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic, with almost the entire population experiencing severe food insecurity," the group stated on X.In a related development, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported that at least 23 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll to 37,900 since October 7 of last year.A ministry statement noted that 87,060 others have been injured in the ongoing Israeli war."Israeli attacks killed 23 people and injured 91 others in three 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said."Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation for its continued offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023.Over eight months into the war, Gaza remains devastated, suffering from a crippling blockade that has left residents without adequate food, clean water, and medicine.Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which recently ordered Tel Aviv to halt its military operations in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge before the city was invaded on May 6.