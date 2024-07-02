Arrangements Made for Iran’s Presidential Runoff Abroad

Islam Times - As two candidates are headed for a runoff in Iran's presidential race, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made arrangements for the participation of expatriates in the upcoming polls, slated for July 5.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri said the necessary preparations have been made to hold the second round of the Iranian presidential election in the foreign countries.The caretaker minister noted that the Iranian expatriates will be able to vote in all but one of the countries, namely Canada, which he said has emerged as a violator of the human rights of Iranians.Canada is a country that announced its unity with the terrorists a few days ago, Baqeri added, referring to the Canadian government’s decision to list the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist entity” and refuse permission for Iran’s presidential election on its soil.Iran held its 14th presidential election on June 28, a year ahead of schedule, after President Ebrahim Raisi passed away in a helicopter crash in May.Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili have garnered the highest number of votes and will face off in a showdown on July 5.