0
Tuesday 2 July 2024 - 01:38

Arrangements Made for Iran’s Presidential Runoff Abroad

Story Code : 1145126
Arrangements Made for Iran’s Presidential Runoff Abroad
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri said the necessary preparations have been made to hold the second round of the Iranian presidential election in the foreign countries.

The caretaker minister noted that the Iranian expatriates will be able to vote in all but one of the countries, namely Canada, which he said has emerged as a violator of the human rights of Iranians.

Canada is a country that announced its unity with the terrorists a few days ago, Baqeri added, referring to the Canadian government’s decision to list the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist entity” and refuse permission for Iran’s presidential election on its soil.

Iran held its 14th presidential election on June 28, a year ahead of schedule, after President Ebrahim Raisi passed away in a helicopter crash in May.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili have garnered the highest number of votes and will face off in a showdown on July 5.
Comment


Featured Stories
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
2 July 2024
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
2 July 2024
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
2 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
1 July 2024
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
1 July 2024
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
1 July 2024
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
1 July 2024
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
1 July 2024
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
1 July 2024
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
1 July 2024
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
1 July 2024
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
30 June 2024