Iran Acting FM: West Uses Intl. Mechanisms to Allow for Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani says that the same Western states who had supported the Ba'ath regime in Iraq are now supporting the Israeli regime.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks on the sidelines of the National Day of Combating Chemical and Biological Weapons on Monday, where he also noted that Western states defend any dictator who is in line with their interests, but stage a coup against a popular government in another country, wage wars in independent countries, and impose sanctions on nations.The use of chemical weapons against the Iranian nation is one of the disgraceful records for Western states, he said, adding that today, the situation in Gaza is similar, because weapons of mass destruction, which are being used there, are condemned since they lead to the massacre of human-beings.Today, the Western states are the main accomplice in the crimes against humanity, said the Iranian diplomat, adding that therefore, the independent and freedom-seeking countries should not allow the West to misuse international mechanisms in order to justify their atrocities, he said.Those who supplied chemical weapons to the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war, are now imposing oppressive sanctions on Iran and do not allow the import of medicines for the chemical-affected patients, the acting foreign minister added.