Tuesday 2 July 2024 - 01:56

Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Crashes in Kaduna

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 5:00 am, causing concern among residents.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but reports indicate the helicopter experienced technical difficulties.

Fortunately, the pilot skillfully executed emergency procedures, escaping the wreckage largely unharmed.

Villagers rushed to the scene, expressing relief at the pilot’s safety. “We heard a loud noise and rushed to the scene. We were surprised and relieved to see the pilot alive,” recounted a local witness.

The Nigerian Air Force swiftly deployed a team to secure the crash site, cordoning off the area for safety and investigation. Officials have begun a preliminary assessment to determine the cause of the crash.

As of now, there is no official statement from the Nigerian Air Force. An investigation is expected to be launched to uncover the factors that led to the incident.
