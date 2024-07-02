0
Tuesday 2 July 2024 - 01:59

Israel Fears Ansarullah's Expanding Influence in N Africa

Story Code : 1145134
Israel Fears Ansarullah
The Israeli i24NEWS news television channel, citing exclusive details authorized for release by Israeli security services, reported that Ansarullah is expanding its operations into areas in North Africa, Sudan, Egypt, and Morocco. The alleged expansion is being conducted “with the intention to target Israel from these regions.”

According to Press TV, the news outlet added that the Tel Aviv regime is making attempts to transfer weapons and military forces to these areas.

“The horror scenario is that of a missile falling into the Mediterranean Sea, which would be a catastrophe,” an unnamed source familiar with the matter told i24NEWS.

“The threat is not confined to Eilat and the Red Sea; it is right here, off the Israeli coast,” the source continued.

The report comes as Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 37,877 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 86,969 others, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

The occupying entity has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

Ansarullah’s attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.
Comment


Featured Stories
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
2 July 2024
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
2 July 2024
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
2 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
1 July 2024
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
1 July 2024
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
1 July 2024
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
1 July 2024
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
1 July 2024
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
Kamala Harris Scores Poll Boost to Replace Joe Biden
1 July 2024
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
Israeli Regime Intends to Relocate Rafah Crossing
1 July 2024
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
How Much Money has the United States Spent on the Gaza Conflict?
1 July 2024
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
US Pressuring Hamas to Accept Israeli Proposal: Hamdan
30 June 2024