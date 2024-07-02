0
Tuesday 2 July 2024

Russia Develops Single-Use Combat Drones

Story Code : 1145135
Russian specialists have developed a single-use Vogan-9SP combat drone to intercept enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by detonating its payload, a spokesman for the company Red Line told TASS at a conference on the technologies of detecting and countering UAVs on Monday.

The quadcopter can accelerate to about 200 km/h and operates together with a radar station and a laser system that lights up a detected target, the spokesman specified.

"The 'go' command is given and the drone that stands in a holder at an angle of 45 degrees takes off from a launcher, maximally approaches the target and takes automatic direction from its own guidance systems at the last moments. It maximally closes in on the target and detonates its payload in the drone’s front part," he explained.

Before destroying an enemy UAV, the Vogan must get a corresponding command from an operator who makes a decision based on the image from the drone’s video camera, he added.

"Its objective is to precisely intercept kamikaze drones that fly here not with good intentions," the company’s spokesman said.

The counter-drone system is now undergoing tests and specialists are now working on an upgraded quadcopter that can accelerate to over 250 km/h, he said.
