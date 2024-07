Islam Times - Israeli tanks have advanced on the Gaza City district of Shujayea trapping civilians amid intense fighting.

The Israeli military using Palestinian prisoners as human shields to search for explosives in Gaza.Israel’s military has said 18 of its soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, when a drone struck their position in the occupied Golan Heights, which borders Lebanon.At least 37,877 Palestinians have been killed and 86,969 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7.