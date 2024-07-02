Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone

Islam Times - According to the report, the Yemeni Navy's new drone, named "'Toophan al-Mudammer," is a domestically developed guided floating device with significant destructive capability.

This unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) can carry a payload ranging from 1000 to 1500 kilograms.Equipped with advanced technology, the "'Toophan al-Mudammer" drone features both manual and remote-control capabilities.It can achieve speeds of up to 45 knots and is designed to operate effectively in all maritime conditions.In solidarity with Gaza, which has faced severe conflict and a humanitarian crisis under the Zionist regime since October 7, the Yemeni army announced in November its intention to target Israeli or vessels heading to occupied territories in the Red Sea using its missiles and drones. The Yemeni military emphasized that these maritime operations will continue until a complete cessation of the conflict in Gaza.