Tuesday 2 July 2024 - 10:25

Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the operations in a statement on Monday.

“The first operation was executed with several cruise missiles targeting the ‘Israeli’ ship MSC Unific in the Arabian Sea, achieving precise and direct hits,” he said.

Saree further added that “The second operation was executed with several ballistic and cruise missiles, targeting the American oil tanker Delonix in the Red Sea for the second time this week.”

The third attack struck British landing ship “Anvil Point” in the Indian Ocean, Saree said, noting that the ship had been targeted with “several cruise missiles” resulting likewise in “precise and direct hits.”

A fourth strike by the forces saw them targeting a vessel, named as Lucky Sailor in the Mediterranean Sea, he stated without specifying which party was the vessel associated with.

The official said the operations were carried out in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal “Israeli” war.

“They were also meant as a response to the attacks that the US and the UK have been staging against the Arab Peninsula nation as means of trying to stop its pro-Palestinian operations,” Saree stated.
