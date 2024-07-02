0
Tuesday 2 July 2024 - 10:28

Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”

Story Code : 1145233
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
Citing statements made by “Israeli” officials early in the war, Spain condemned the government's "extensive and blatant incitement to genocide, expulsion, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza by public figures."

In a move in another international court, the International Criminal Court, chief prosecutor Karim Khan recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Galant.

Spain announced last month that it would join South Africa in The Hague against “Israel's” war in Gaza.

South Africa originally filed a lawsuit in the court last December, warning that “Israel” was committing genocide against Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
2 July 2024
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
2 July 2024
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
2 July 2024
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
2 July 2024
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
2 July 2024
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
2 July 2024
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
2 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
1 July 2024
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
1 July 2024
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
1 July 2024
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
1 July 2024
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
1 July 2024