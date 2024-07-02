0
Tuesday 2 July 2024 - 10:30

Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights

Story Code : 1145235
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Israel's Army Radio announced on its X account Sunday that the injuries resulted from “the explosion of a Hezbollah drone launched from southern Lebanon.”

Hezbollah also declared that it targeted the headquarters of the 91st Brigade north of the occupied territories in retaliation for Israeli strikes against the resistance group.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah reported that an Israeli airstrike on a two-story building in the village of Houla killed three of its fighters.

The Israeli military stated that its fighter jets attacked Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, including an observation post in Markaba and a launch pad in the Ayta ash Shab village.

Israeli forces also fired artillery into several areas in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, following the Zionist regime’s genocidal war against the Gaza Strip triggered by a surprise operation by the Palestinian resistance groups.

Hezbollah has pledged to continue its retaliatory attacks as long as the Tel Aviv regime persists with its Gaza offensive, which has resulted in at least 37,877 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and injured 86,969 others.

Hezbollah officials have repeatedly stated that they do not seek war with Israel but are prepared if it occurs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
2 July 2024
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
2 July 2024
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
2 July 2024
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
2 July 2024
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
2 July 2024
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
2 July 2024
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
2 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
1 July 2024
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
Leader’s Aide: Declining ‘Israel’ Suffers All-out Defeat from Resistance Front
1 July 2024
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Calling to Kill Palestinian Inmates Shows Criminal Mentality
1 July 2024
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
Injured Palestinians Forced onto Israeli Jeep Bonnets during West Bank Operation: Witnesses
1 July 2024
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
Meeting Btw Syria, Turkey Officials in Iraq Imminent
1 July 2024