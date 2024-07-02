Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights

Islam Times - The Israeli military reported that 18 soldiers were injured, including one seriously, in a drone attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement in the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel's Army Radio announced on its X account Sunday that the injuries resulted from “the explosion of a Hezbollah drone launched from southern Lebanon.”Hezbollah also declared that it targeted the headquarters of the 91st Brigade north of the occupied territories in retaliation for Israeli strikes against the resistance group.Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah reported that an Israeli airstrike on a two-story building in the village of Houla killed three of its fighters.The Israeli military stated that its fighter jets attacked Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, including an observation post in Markaba and a launch pad in the Ayta ash Shab village.Israeli forces also fired artillery into several areas in southern Lebanon.Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, following the Zionist regime’s genocidal war against the Gaza Strip triggered by a surprise operation by the Palestinian resistance groups.Hezbollah has pledged to continue its retaliatory attacks as long as the Tel Aviv regime persists with its Gaza offensive, which has resulted in at least 37,877 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and injured 86,969 others.Hezbollah officials have repeatedly stated that they do not seek war with Israel but are prepared if it occurs.