Haiti Gang Violence Displaces over 300,000 Children This Year: UN

Islam Times - Gang violence in Haiti has forced over 300,000 children from their homes since March, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported on Tuesday, as the country grapples with escalating killings and kidnappings.

The violence, which began in late February with coordinated attacks on key government infrastructure, led to Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation in April. Children now constitute more than half of the nearly 580,000 people displaced over the past four months, according to the AP."The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding before our eyes is taking a devastating toll on children," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "Displaced children are in desperate need of a safe and protective environment, and increased support and funding from the international community."Gangs now control at least 80% of Port-au-Prince and key roads leading in and out of the capital. More than 2,500 people have been killed or injured across the country in the first three months of the year, according to the UN.Many children are living in makeshift shelters, including schools in poor hygienic conditions, putting them at risk of disease. School closures have led to higher dropout rates. The lack of access to food, health care, clean water, and sanitation is forcing some children to join violent gangs for survival. Displaced children and teenagers face increased risks of sexual assault, exploitation, abuse, and family separation, UNICEF said.This announcement comes days after hundreds of Kenyan personnel arrived in Haiti to help free the country from the grip of armed gangs. The deployment received mixed reactions due to the history of a previous UN peacekeeping mission, which introduced cholera and was marred by sexual abuse allegations.Haiti is also bracing for a particularly strong hurricane season, which began earlier than usual. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Haiti’s southern coast as Hurricane Beryl moves into the Caribbean Sea.