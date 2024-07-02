0
Tuesday 2 July 2024

Beijing Opposes Hegemony, Ready to Promote Multipolar World: Chinese Leader

"Changes and turbulence in the global landscape pose new threats and new challenges, but also bring new opportunities and create new possibilities for all-round cooperation of mutual benefit between China and Kazakhstan. We Chinese believe that in every challenge lies an opportunity, and that challenges and opportunities are interchangeable, TASS reported.

China stands ready to join hands with Kazakhstan in response to the changes of historic significance that are taking place in our world and in our times. We need to foster new opportunities amid crises, and open up new horizons on a shifting landscape.

China will work with Kazakhstan to uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order underpinned by international law, act on true multilateralism, oppose hegemonism, power politics and bloc confrontation.

We will work together to build an equal and orderly multipolar world, promote universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and bring about more positivity and certainty to world peace and stability," the Chinese leader said in his article published by the Kazinform agency.

Xi Jinping also noted that Beijing always supports Astana's efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, follow its own development path, implement domestic and foreign policies to ensure national prosperity, and oppose any interference by external forces in Kazakhstan's internal affairs.
