Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 01:16

Martyred after His Daughter: Hind’s Father Killed By “Israel”

A new report, quoting Palestinian journalist Ashraf Mashharawi, said that Hind’s mother had received a text message saying that her husband had been martyred in an “Israeli” attack.

Ashraf Mashharawi had reportedly spoken to Hind's mother recently.

On January 29, Hind had been traveling in a car with her uncle, his wife and their four children, fleeing fighting in the neighborhood of Tel Al-Hawa in Gaza City, when they came under “Israeli” fire.

Trapped in the bullet-ridden vehicle and surrounded by her dead relatives, the little girl phoned emergency services and, over a period of more than three hours begged for help, saying that an “Israeli” tank appeared to be closing in.

“Come take me. Will you come and take me? I’m so scared, please come!” she can be heard saying in a recording of the call to responders, released by the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS].

Two first responders, Yousef Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun, were deployed in a bid to save Hind, but the PRCS soon lost contact with them, along with the little girl.

On February 10, the bodies of Hind and her relatives were found lying in the car. Just meters away, a burned-out ambulance was found with the remains of the two paramedics who tried to save the girl.

In a statement, the PRCS said, “The occupation deliberately targeted the Red Crescent crew despite obtaining prior coordination to allow the ambulance to reach the location to rescue the girl Hind.”

Hind's mother, Wissam Hamada, called for “Israel” to be held accountable, saying the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin “Netanyahu, [US President Joe] Biden, and all those who collaborated against us, against Gaza and its people, I pray against them from the depths of my heart.”

A six-year-old Palestinian girl called Hind Rajab, who went missing after the family’s car was brutally attacked by “Israeli” forces in the war-torn Gaza Strip, was found dead on Saturday.
