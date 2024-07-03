0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 01:17

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Trump’s Latest Remarks about Settling Ukrainian Crisis

Story Code : 1145366
"Not knowing the essence, what this is about, we cannot comment on this," the Kremlin official told reporters.

That said, Peskov reiterated that "this is not Trump’s first statement on this matter and earlier he also said something along these lines,"  TASS reported. 

Trump has repeatedly said that he intends to achieve a quick settlement of the Ukrainian conflict in the event he wins the presidential election this year.

During his June 27 pre-election debate with US President Joe Biden, Trump vowed that if he is re-elected, he will end the conflict even before officially taking office on January 20, 2025.
