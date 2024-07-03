0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 01:18

Wife of Pakistan's Imran Khan Gets Bail in Graft Case, Media Say

Khan, in jail since last August, was convicted in some cases ahead of February's general election, but a UN human rights working group said on Monday his arbitrary imprisonment violated international law.

"The special accountability court granted bail," ARY News said in a message on X, referring to the interim bail, Reuters reported.

Both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, deny wrongdoing in the case against them regarding the alleged receipt of financial help from a land developer in setting up an educational institution, Al Qadir University.

However, his spouse will stay in prison as she is also serving a sentence after her marriage to Khan was ruled unlawful.

Khan and his party say the charges were politically motivated to thwart his return to power.

In recent months, Pakistani courts have suspended Khan's jail sentences for two cases about the illegal acquisition and sale of state gifts, while overturning his conviction on charges of leaking state secrets.

The former cricket superstar is fighting dozens of other cases that continue.
