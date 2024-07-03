0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 01:18

Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says

Story Code : 1145368
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
"The USA is showing serious interest in Turkey's goal of increasing its nuclear energy capacity and building new power plants," Ceylan told Reuters at a conference on nuclear power plants.

Asked about the nature of the projects under discussion, he said: "We can consider the areas of existing power plants or new power plants."

"We are negotiating with the USA for both large-scale power plants and small modular reactors. This is a statement of intent," he said.

Ceylan said negotiations continued with South Korea and Russia for a second nuclear power plant planned to be built in the Black Sea region of Sinop, and with China's SPIC for a third nuclear power plant in northwest Turkey's Thrace region.

The construction of Turkey's first 4,800 MW nuclear power plant by Russia's Rosatom is continuing at Akkuyu in Turkey's Mediterranean region.

Turkey plans to build three four-reactor nuclear plants and complement them with SMRs for a total of 20,000 MW generation capacity to diversify its electricity production mix.
