0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 01:22

Central African Republic's Children Are World's Most Deprived, UNICEF Says

Story Code : 1145370
Central African Republic
Half of the country's children do not have access to health services, and almost 40% suffer from chronic malnutrition, the UN children's agency said. Few have access to clean water, sanitation or healthy diets, Reuters reported.

With global attention focused on the war in Gaza and other conflicts, the plight of the African nation's children has become "painfully invisible", Meritxell Relano Arana, UNICEF representative in the Central African Republic (CAR), told reporters in Geneva.

"The three million girls and boys of the Central Africa Republic face the highest registered level of overlapping and interconnected crises and deprivation in the world," she said.

That means CAR is now ranked as the country most at-risk for sliding into humanitarian crisis, she added.

Violence in the CAR, one of the world's poorest countries, waned after a peace accord in February 2019 between the government and 14 armed groups, but the situation remains volatile as swathes of territory remain outside government control.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
3 July 2024
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
3 July 2024
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
3 July 2024
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
2 July 2024
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
2 July 2024
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
2 July 2024
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
2 July 2024
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
2 July 2024
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
2 July 2024
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
2 July 2024
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
2 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
1 July 2024