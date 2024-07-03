0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 01:22

EU Needs Change Because Instead of Peace, Order There Is War, Migration: Orban

Story Code : 1145371
In response to a question about the situation in the European Union, he said that changes are needed there because "something has gone wrong."

"The people of Europe want peace, but we could not prevent the Russian-Ukrainian war, and when it broke out, we could not isolate it. Therefore, instead of peace, Europeans today get war, and instead of order and security - migration and a terrorist threat," Orban said, TASS reported.

He expressed the hope that right-wing conservative forces, especially the alliance of three parties founded on June 30 in Vienna, will be able to bring about changes in the EU.
