0
Wednesday 3 July 2024 - 01:24

Floods, Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rains in India's Northeast Kill at Least 16 People

Story Code : 1145373
Floods, Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rains in India
The Indian army and air force have been assisting with rescue efforts in Assam, one of the worst-hit states, where a military helicopter flew early Tuesday morning 13 fishermen to safety after being stranded for four days on a small island on the Brahmaputra, one of Asia’s largest rivers, officials said, AP reported.

The Brahmaputra River, which flows 1,280 kilometers (800 miles) across Assam state before running through Bangladesh, overflows annually. However, this year, increased rainfall has made the river — already known for its powerful, unpredictable flow — even more dangerous to live near or on one of the more than 2,000 island villages in the middle of it.

In neighboring Arunachal Pradesh state, which borders China, landslides have wiped out several roads. Army troopers there rescued 70 students and teachers from a flooded school in Changlang district, police said. Similarly, heavy flooding in the states of Sikkim, Manipur and Meghalaya swept away roads and collapsed bridges.

So far, more than 80 people across six northeastern states have died since the end of May due to floods and mudslides brought on by the rains, according to official figures.

Back in Assam, animals at the famed Kaziranga National Park, home to some 2,500 one-horned Rhinos, are moving to higher ground to escape the floods. Park rangers are monitoring their movements to ensure their safety, the state's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in the country's northeast region during the June-September monsoon season. India, and Assam state in particular, is seen as one of the world’s most vulnerable regions to climate change because of more intense rain and floods, according to a 2021 report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a New Delhi-based climate think tank.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
UN Official: ICC Must Issue Arrest Warrant for Genocide Mastermind in Gaza
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
Turkey, US in Talks on Nuclear Plant Projects, Turkish Official Says
3 July 2024
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
Amid Escalation of Gaza War; German Intelligence Chief Meets with Hezbollah Deputy Head
3 July 2024
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
Iran: Tehran, Axis of Resistance to Support Hezbollah with All Means if “Israel” Attacks Lebanon
3 July 2024
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
Eighteen Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Hezbollah Drone Attack in Golan Heights
2 July 2024
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
Spain Joins South Africa in ICJ Case against “Israel”
2 July 2024
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
Yemeni Forces Target ‘Trio of Evil’ Vessels
2 July 2024
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
North Korea Fires Missile with Super-Large Warhead
2 July 2024
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
Unveiling of Yemeni Armed Forces’ ’Toophan al-Mudammer’ Drone
2 July 2024
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
Israeli Military Runs over Injured Mother by Tank
2 July 2024
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
Turkish Workers Decline Refueling Israeli Plane during Emergency Landing
2 July 2024
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
US Military Bases in Europe Put on High Alert
2 July 2024
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
Iraqi Resistance; US Interests Will Be Targeted Should Lebanon Attacked
1 July 2024