Casualties among Displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis As Israeli Shelling Continues

Islam Times - Several Palestinians were killed and injured Monday night by Israeli artillery fire while fleeing eastern Khan Younis, following evacuation orders from the Israeli army.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa quoted local sources stating that the Israeli army struck eastern Khan Younis with heavy artillery, forcing residents to leave under fire and threats.Thousands of displaced Palestinians, sheltering in tents around the Gaza European Hospital in eastern Khan Younis, were forced to leave under shelling by the Israeli army.The Health Ministry in Gaza has yet to confirm the number of casualties.Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued its airstrikes and artillery shelling across the Gaza Strip, including heavy bombardments on the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Wafa reported.Medical sources told Anadolu late Monday that medical teams moved several patients and injured people from the Gaza European Hospital to Nasser Hospital in central Khan Younis. They added that hospital technical teams also relocated some medical devices and equipment to prevent damage in case of an Israeli raid.On Monday, the Israeli army ordered residents of eastern Khan Younis to leave immediately, claiming the area had become a "dangerous combat zone." The army advised residents to move to designated humanitarian zones in the western part of the city, known as the Al-Mawasi area.Israel has faced international condemnation for flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire amid its ongoing genocidal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.At least 37,900 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,060 others injured, according to local health authorities.Over eight months into the Israeli war, large parts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade on food, clean water, and medicine.Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to halt its military operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge before it was invaded on May 6.